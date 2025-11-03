Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (FWONK) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $1.0520 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts expect Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock opened at $99.85 on Monday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a one year low of $75.26 and a one year high of $109.36. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.13.

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 898 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $89,979.60. Following the sale, the director owned 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $178,456.20. The trade was a 33.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $572,250 in the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,665,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,594,000 after buying an additional 98,354 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 51.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 504,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,701,000 after buying an additional 170,435 shares in the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 18.0% in the second quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 360,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,660,000 after buying an additional 54,993 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 351,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,699,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 124.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after buying an additional 143,283 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

