Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.000-4.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.21.

PEG stock opened at $80.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 42,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

