Burney Co. Sells 50,363 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Burney Co. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,363 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of WFC opened at $87.19 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average is $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $279.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

