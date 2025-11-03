CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25, Zacks reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of CNA opened at $44.47 on Monday. CNA Financial has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $51.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In other CNA Financial news, CFO Scott R. Lindquist sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $488,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,408.27. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $289,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 680,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,477,195. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,865. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 28.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNA Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

