Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect Perspective Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.33) per share and revenue of $0.2070 million for the quarter.
Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4%
NYSEAMERICAN:CATX opened at $2.73 on Monday. Perspective Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 15.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 375.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 187,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 148,013 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 60,019 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 227.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 242,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 168,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 405,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Perspective Therapeutics
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
