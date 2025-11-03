iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $485.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $125.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $493.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

