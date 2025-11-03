Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 18.52%.The company had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Hess Midstream Partners Stock Performance
Shares of HESM stock opened at $34.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.58. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7548 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 111.48%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream Partners
In related news, COO John A. Gatling sold 62,457 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $2,597,586.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream Partners
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 14.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 21.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 10.5% in the second quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hess Midstream Partners
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
