Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 600 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COIN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 128.4% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $404.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.91.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total value of $1,506,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 89,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,750,252.80. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.47, for a total value of $8,886,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,977.22. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,657 shares of company stock valued at $59,552,326. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 4.6%

COIN stock opened at $343.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 3.67. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

