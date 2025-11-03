LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA Position Lifted by Lynwood Price Capital Management LP

Lynwood Price Capital Management LP increased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial accounts for 10.1% of Lynwood Price Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lynwood Price Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of LPL Financial worth $20,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,372,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,956,000 after buying an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,664,000 after purchasing an additional 95,423 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in LPL Financial by 224.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,523,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,516,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,964,000 after purchasing an additional 400,352 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total value of $507,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,959,260.20. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,497.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,333,105 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $463.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JMP Securities set a $475.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of LPL Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.50.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA opened at $377.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.83 and a 1-year high of $403.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.77 and a 200-day moving average of $356.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.71. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 5.35%.The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

