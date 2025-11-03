iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Position Reduced by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,153,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,463 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 5.5% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Connable Office Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $55,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,806,000. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 226,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2%

EEM opened at $55.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

