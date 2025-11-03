Obermeyer Wealth Partners Sells 109 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,855,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,001,000 after purchasing an additional 146,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,244,000 after buying an additional 825,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 156.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,439,000 after purchasing an additional 884,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,166,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,076,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,046,000 after purchasing an additional 290,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total transaction of $3,551,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,249.60. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.53, for a total transaction of $787,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,034,299.71. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $629.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $688.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $637.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.77. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $662.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

