Corton Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,904 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.6% of Corton Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Navalign LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 22,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $88.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average of $92.07. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $115.38. The firm has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.