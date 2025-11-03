Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total value of $7,041,843.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,720,349.52. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $260.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.32. The company has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.19 and a twelve month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 60.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.67.

Read Our Latest Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.