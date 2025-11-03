Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Price

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $5.50 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s previous close.

OIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen cut Oil States International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of OIS stock opened at $5.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $360.83 million, a P/E ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 1.82. Oil States International has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. Oil States International had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Oil States International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 374.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Oil States International by 944.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oil States International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

