Seelaus Asset Management LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of XYZ stock opened at $75.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average of $69.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.73. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Block had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.32%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 102,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,184,640. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,811,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 535,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,871,680. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 119,441 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,327 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Block from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

