Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 11,649 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,649 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, Director Max R. Levchin purchased 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at $996,835.29. This represents a 102.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,109.25. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Price Performance

NYSE KO opened at $68.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $296.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

