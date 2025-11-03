Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,000. Block comprises 0.9% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XYZ opened at $75.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.73. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Block had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $78,508.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 253,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,988,290.12. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $30,356.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 126,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,284.62. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 119,441 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,327 over the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

