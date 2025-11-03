Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $498.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $202.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $476.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

