Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE CVS opened at $78.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $85.15.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.CVS Health’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

