Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 2,709 Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

BATS ESGV opened at $121.47 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $112.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average of $110.48. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

