AAF Wealth Management LLC Sells 695 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

AAF Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 101.1% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of RTX by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 38,471 shares of company stock worth $6,210,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $178.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.76. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $181.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

