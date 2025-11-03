Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $210.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $234.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.64 and a 52 week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.23%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $17,520,760.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 636,271,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,621,487,399.88. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,252,901 shares of company stock worth $540,251,450. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Arete Research upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $291.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.63.

About T-Mobile US



T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

