Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,007 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 249,611 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Intel by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,128 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Intel by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 32,792 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $39.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,003.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

