Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,376,987,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,184 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,928,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,793,000 after buying an additional 789,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,370,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,639,000 after acquiring an additional 426,548 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.72 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

