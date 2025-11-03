Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $920.55 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,235,260 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 706,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.48% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $920,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 276,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after buying an additional 192,001 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,678,407 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $63,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Johnson Rice lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group set a $48.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $41.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

