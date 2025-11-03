Salzgitter (SZGPY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Salzgitter had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. On average, analysts expect Salzgitter to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.23 on Monday. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Salzgitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

