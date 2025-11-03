Salzgitter (SZGPY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.
Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Salzgitter had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. On average, analysts expect Salzgitter to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Salzgitter Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.23 on Monday. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.
Salzgitter Company Profile
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.
