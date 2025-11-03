TechTarget (TTGT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect TechTarget to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $121.2710 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 252.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $119.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.19 million. On average, analysts expect TechTarget to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget Stock Down 0.2%

TTGT opened at $5.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $392.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TechTarget

Insider Transactions at TechTarget

In other TechTarget news, Director David J. S. Flaschen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,400. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 8,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $50,669.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 71,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,398.81. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget

(Get Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.