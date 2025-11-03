Acacia Research (ACTG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Acacia Research to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.42 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.

Acacia Research Stock Performance

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.66 million, a PE ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. Acacia Research has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $4.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acacia Research

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 22.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 8.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 177,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 242,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 17,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Acacia Research in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Acacia Research

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

