Acacia Research (ACTG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Acacia Research to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.42 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.
Acacia Research Stock Performance
Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.66 million, a PE ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. Acacia Research has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $4.79.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Acacia Research in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
About Acacia Research
Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.
