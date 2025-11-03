DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $94.2840 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. On average, analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DDI opened at $8.90 on Monday. DoubleDown Interactive has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 130.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 696,366 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the second quarter worth $5,759,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 124.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33,459 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 127.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 338.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $16.00 price objective on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

