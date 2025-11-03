Head-To-Head Analysis: UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) versus Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) and Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Societe Generale Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

UBS Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Societe Generale Group has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group 1 4 6 2 2.69 Societe Generale Group 1 2 2 0 2.20

Profitability

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for UBS Group and Societe Generale Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

This table compares UBS Group and Societe Generale Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group 11.02% 8.37% 0.46% Societe Generale Group 20.06% 6.37% 0.32%

Dividends

UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Societe Generale Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. UBS Group pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Societe Generale Group pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UBS Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UBS Group and Societe Generale Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group $46.14 billion 2.67 $5.09 billion $2.22 17.28 Societe Generale Group $28.99 billion 1.72 $4.54 billion $1.50 8.47

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Societe Generale Group. Societe Generale Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UBS Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UBS Group beats Societe Generale Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions. It also provides personal banking products and services, such as deposits, credit and debit cards, and online and mobile banking, as well as lending, investments, retirement, and wealth management services; and corporate and institutional solutions, including equity and debt capital markets, syndicated and structured credit, private placements, leasing, traditional financing, and transaction banking solutions for payment and cash management services, trade and export finance, and global custody solutions. In addition, the company offers equities, fixed income, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, customized multi-asset solutions, advisory and fiduciary services, and multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services. Further, it advises clients on strategic business opportunities and helps them raise capital to fund their activities; enables its clients to buy, sell, and finance securities on capital markets and to manage their risks and liquidity; distributes, trades in, finances, and clears cash equities and equity-linked products; structures, originates, and distributes new equity and equity-linked issues; and originates, distributes, manages risk, and provides liquidity in foreign exchange, rates, credit and precious metals. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Societe Generale Group

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance. The company also provides corporate and investment banking, securities, business consulting, consumer finance, advisory and financing, and asset management and private banking services. In addition, it offers brokerage, cash management, payment, factoring/reverse factoring, export financing, trade finance, cash clearing and correspondent banking, and receivables and supply chain financing services. Société Générale Société anonyme was incorporated in 1864 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

