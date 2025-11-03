Benchmark Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Price

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $475.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 81.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHTR. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $341.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.59.

Charter Communications stock opened at $233.84 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.32). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

