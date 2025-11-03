W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95,921 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Cameco were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after buying an additional 3,959,837 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,031,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,636,000 after buying an additional 1,387,797 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,513,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,290,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 644,413 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. President Capital upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.61.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $102.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cameco Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $110.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

