Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8,352.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,451,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 72.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,278,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,053,000 after acquiring an additional 959,901 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 72.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,061,000 after acquiring an additional 724,329 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $63,104,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 113.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 928,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,123,000 after acquiring an additional 492,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $83.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.30. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $104.45.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

