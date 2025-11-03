Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Stock Holdings Lifted by Texas Bank & Trust Co

Texas Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Texas Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 45,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 8,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 18.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $62.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently -535.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,287.20. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

