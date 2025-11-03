Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 441 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 103,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.03. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 57.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.