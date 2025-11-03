Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 111,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Capital CS Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 235,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 90,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 15,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $96.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.03. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 101.39%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

