Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.46 Billion Stake in Fastenal Company $FAST

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,851,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,308,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,463,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 112,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,834. This represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,662,414.36. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,603. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Read Our Latest Report on FAST

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $41.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal Company has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 82.24%.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.