Access Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 346 Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Honeywell International by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6%

HON stock opened at $201.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.25.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

