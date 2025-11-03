China BAK Battery, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China BAK Battery, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 316,400 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the September 30th total of 549,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 317,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of China BAK Battery in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China BAK Battery

China BAK Battery Trading Up 0.9%

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China BAK Battery stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in China BAK Battery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CBAT Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBAT opened at $0.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.73. China BAK Battery has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

China BAK Battery (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. China BAK Battery had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that China BAK Battery will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About China BAK Battery

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

Featured Articles

