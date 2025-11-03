Matthews India Active ETF (NYSEARCA:INDE) Short Interest Down 42.9% in October

Matthews India Active ETF (NYSEARCA:INDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews India Active ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews India Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews India Active ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews India Active ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 112,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews India Active ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,423 shares during the last quarter.

Matthews India Active ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:INDE opened at $30.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. Matthews India Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 million, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.07.

About Matthews India Active ETF

The Matthews India Active ETF (INDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects Indian companies capable of sustainable growth based on fundamentals. The fund follows an all-cap strategy while implementing a fundamental bottom-up approach. INDE was launched on Sep 22, 2023 and is issued by Matthews.

