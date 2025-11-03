Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Short Interest Update

Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 74,400 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the September 30th total of 130,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 475,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 475,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Matinas Biopharma Trading Up 1.5%

NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Matinas Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

About Matinas Biopharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of delivering groundbreaking therapies using lipid nanocrystal platform delivery technology to maximize global clinical impact and patient access. The company was founded by Herbert J. Conrad and Jerome D.

