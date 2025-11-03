Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Short Interest Update

Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 74,400 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the September 30th total of 130,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 475,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 475,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Matinas Biopharma Trading Up 1.5%
NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Matinas Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.09.
About Matinas Biopharma
Further Reading
