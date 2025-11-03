Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Integer (ITGR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Integer (NYSE: ITGR) recently:

10/31/2025 – Integer had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/25/2025 – Integer was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2025 – Integer had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $121.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Integer had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Integer had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $143.00.

10/24/2025 – Integer was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2025 – Integer was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Integer had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

10/24/2025 – Integer had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $132.00.

10/23/2025 – Integer was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

10/21/2025 – Integer had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Integer had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $137.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Integer had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Integer had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Payman Khales bought 3,127 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.94 per share, with a total value of $203,067.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,853.10. This trade represents a 15.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

