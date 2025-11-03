Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $195.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.42.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV stock opened at $149.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.72. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $112.88 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 469.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

