Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Stock Position Lowered by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,288,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 188.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,139,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 433.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,839,000 after buying an additional 504,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,427,129,000 after acquiring an additional 407,878 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE PWR opened at $450.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $469.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.80. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Daiwa America cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus set a $540.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $436.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.55.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

