Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

IEFA opened at $88.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average of $83.94.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

