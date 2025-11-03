Tsfg LLC Purchases 3,711 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4,948.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.22 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.96.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
