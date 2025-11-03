Snider Financial Group Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.8% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% during the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 265,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $862.96 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $935.63. The company has a market capitalization of $816.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $780.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $771.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $840.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Daiwa America lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile



Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

