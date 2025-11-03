Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.4580 per share and revenue of $6.4828 billion for the quarter. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS.Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $51.96 on Monday. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $66.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMCI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,461.60. This represents a 64.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,890,950 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 117.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 175.7% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.