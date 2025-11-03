Guardian Pharmacy Services (GRDN) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 10th. Analysts expect Guardian Pharmacy Services to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $354.1490 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE GRDN opened at $28.16 on Monday. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71.

Get Guardian Pharmacy Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 48.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 37.8% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the second quarter worth $186,000.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Pharmacy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Pharmacy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.