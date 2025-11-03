Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Price

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $205.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MasTec from $195.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.95.

MasTec Stock Down 4.3%

MTZ stock opened at $204.66 on Monday. MasTec has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $224.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%.The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $1,806,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,312,750.81. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $571,170.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,388.03. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,803,250. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the third quarter valued at $49,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 33.7% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

